Solvista Health is offering a series of videos, “Mental Health Minute,” featuring tips for taking care of behavioral health.
“These tips will be especially helpful now while we are physically distancing at home. However, these practices are good for your overall health and wellness all the time,” Solvista stated in a press release.
The first of the series is available at vimeo.com/400380570?fbclid=IwAR0vSA48HT8snrvOaZK4GPZCXicG9K9RWRH6xmofjB86gBAqs8JtLeh8B08 or through the link on Solvista’s Facebook page.
