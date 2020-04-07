The food pantry at Salida First Presbyterian Church is still operating, but with additional safety protocols in place.
The food pantry has continued operating from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays and is open to anyone. However, visitors are not allowed into the church for the time being.
Norma Hulen said the church’s pastors are now meeting people at the front door, asking how many are in their family and then collecting items for them.
Hulen said not as many people have been coming the last few weeks, and she wanted to remind folks the pantry is still open.
