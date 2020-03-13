The Colorado High School Activities Association made the decision to suspend spring sports practices and competition starting Friday, March 13–April 6.
All Buena Vista high school and middle school sports will be suspended until early April to address concerns surrounding the on-going COVID-19 pandemic in our nation.
The situation will be monitored and evaluated with key-decision makers from around the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season.
This is a state-wide suspension to proactively protect our students, spectators and community members.
