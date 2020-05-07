The board of Salida Concerts announced it will cancel the 2020 Salida Aspen Summer Concert Series due to the COVID-19 pandemic and likelihood that large gatherings will be prohibited throughout the summer.
Board members said in a press release that they felt “we should not take any action that could put our concert attendees and volunteers at risk. Nor did we believe it would be appropriate to solicit donations and sponsorships from our supporters during this difficult time.”
The concert series is planned to return in summer 2021.
Although the organization will not launch its usual spring fundraising drive, it will accept donations to help pay operational and overhead expenses. To donate, visit salidaaspenconcerts.org/#Sponsors or mail a check to Salida Concerts Inc., P.O. Box 13, Salida, CO 81201.
