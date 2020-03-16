Chaffee County Public Health offered the following tips in a press release to provide protection from and help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, going to the bathroom and before eating or preparing food. Use hand sanitizer if water is not available.
• Avoid touching your face (eyes, nose, and mouth) with unwashed hands. Avoid shaking hands.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
People who are showing signs of illness, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, can help prevent spread of infection by following these steps:
• Call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510 Monday-Friday to determine if you need to be tested.
• Or, if you have a primary care provider, call their office to see if they would like to schedule an appointment.
• If it is the weekend socially isolate yourself and call Public Health on Monday.
• If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
• Practice social isolation. Stay home from work or school.
• Do not go to a clinic or emergency room in person until you have received instructions from your health care provider, urgent care, hospital or Public Health.
For questions and local updates call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510. After hours, call COHELP at 1-877-462-2911.
