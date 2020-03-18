by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will postpone all elective surgeries until further notice. Urgent and emergent surgeries and emergent pain procedures will continue to be performed.
The decision was based on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In order to help protect the safety of patients, visitors and staff, HRRMC announced it is broadening its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following changes are in effect as of Tuesday:
• Only two public entrances will remain open on the main campus. Patients and visitors may enter either through the main hospital entrance or through the doors to the Outpatient Pavilion by the retail pharmacy.
• The hospital gift shop is closed and the hospital cafe is no longer open to visitors. The dietary department will continue to provide meals to inpatients and staff.
• The therapy dog program is temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 precautions.
These changes are in addition to visitor restrictions that went into effect March 13.
No visitors are allowed in the inpatient units of the hospital, with the exception of: Family Birthing Center, infusion, dialysis and oncology. One symptom-free visitor is allowed per patient in those areas. Visitors must pass a clinical screening.
No visitors, with the exception of one symptom-free guardian per minor under the age of 18 in the emergency department.
In the emergency, ICU, and medical/surgical departments exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for one symptom-free visitor if it is determined to be best for the patient.
The visitor must pass a clinical screening before entering the unit.
Allison Gergley HRRMC marketing and public relations director said each of Salida Hospital District’s clinics including Buena Vista Health Center and HRRMC Salida Family Medicine/Salida Health Center on U.S. 50 are using protocols to help keep patients and staff safe. All facilities are triaging sick and well patients and keeping them separated with completely separate entrances and exam areas.
“We have been doing this through a vehicle triaging system, asking people to return to their vehicles, call a specific number (which is different depending on their location), and we have someone come out to their car to perform a medical screening,” she said.
To support the process even further, medical screenings are being implemented at each entrance to the hospital and Outpatient Pavilion and at every clinic.
Screeners will assess whether or not patients are allowed to come into the facilities.
In addition, all nurses in our facilities are wearing masks and all medical staff interacting with patients have been trained on proper use of personal protective equipment.
HRRMC is asking staff to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing, to let their managers know immediately if they are experiencing any respiratory symptoms or feeling unwell, and to stay home if so.
Staff members visiting the hospital café are asked to sanitize their hands prior to entering the area.
The hospital is in the midst of facilitating virtual internal meetings via Zoom as opposed to meetings in person, said Gergley.
Other medical facilities and practices are also exercising caution during this time.
First Street Family Health asked that patients who are showing signs or symptoms of respiratory illness, fever, cough, shortness of breath or are concerned about possible COVID-19 exposure to call 719-539-6637 ext. 20 to speak to medical staff first.
Those with other medical concerns are asked to call 719-539-6637 ext. 24.
Staff will call back to discuss the situation and determine how to safely meet.
Since this situation is still evolving, additional changes may occur. Visit hrrmc.com for the latest updates or call 719-530-2217.
People can contact other facilities directly at:
• Outpatient Pavilion: 719-530-2000
• BVHC: 719-395-9048
• Salida Health Center: 719-530-2022
• Saguache Health Center: 719-655-2531
