As Buena Vista schools entered its second week of distance learning in compliance with self-isolation rules to curb the spread of COVID-19, the district school board held a special virtual meeting Monday to receive an update on school life during this strange time.
The district is looking into options to help students who don’t have internet access at home participate in online instruction.
District superintendent Lisa Yates told board members that the district had identified students who don’t have access to the internet before the schools were closed to on-site instruction and had ordered mobile hotspots that connect to the web through cell service.
“Denver Public Schools has 40,000 students who don’t have access, and they put in orders for hotspots. So I know where we land in the order of being able to get those,” Yates said.
Additionally, tests of the handful of hotspots that have arrived by technology coordinator Matt Brooker in the county’s rural areas have had spotty, unreliable service, she said.
Yates said that Wi-Fi could be broadcast to the school’s parking lot or that the district’s hotspots could be used in public locations.
As for graduation requirements, Yates said that the graduating senior class presented no worries, as students had taken standardized tests, received at least the minimum required credits and completed their senior seminar portfolios before COVID-19’s disruption.
Seniors are still required to do a final presentation on their portfolios, and the school was “still figuring out the format of how to do that,” Yates said.
At Chaffee County High School, the students “knew, before COVID, how many modules they had left to do,” she said.
“It’s likely that next year’s junior class is the one we’ll have to look at because at this point they won’t have an SAT score,” Yates said. “When the juniors who will be seniors take this test, it will be at a different time, so I’m not sure what the college board is going to do about that.”
State testing was suspended due to COVID-19 last month.
“It just feels like one of those questions that we’ll deal with when we get there,” she said.
When this year’s graduating class does complete their high school education, Yates said the district was committed to holding “some type of graduation ceremony” May 23.
“We feel like we have enough options, we have wide open space out here that we could do something creative with cars if we’re still in a state where that’s what’s needed,” she said.
“We’ve looked at the drive-in, we’ve looked at our own properties here and just thinking about large spaces where our cars could be, or we could be distanced enough … If not, some type of virtual ceremony on that day to let the senior families know we’re going to set out this day and we’re going to celebrate your graduation.”
