Alpha Omicron Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority has canceled its 37th annual salad luncheon due to COVID-19 social distancing precautions. The lunch was scheduled for April 15.
“We appreciate the support of our community,” sorority member Diana Wood said.
