by Max R. Smith
Times Staff Writer
The fourth Rapids & Grass Beer Festival, which was scheduled to return to Buena Vista the weekend of July 4, has been canceled to prevent spread of COVID-19, festival organizers announced April 22 through the blog Rad Craft Beer.
“All of us are struggling with the continued uncertainty of what the next few months look like in Colorado, but I don’t know any community stronger than the brewing industry,” Jailhouse founder Sarah Stewart in said an email to participating breweries last week, the blog entry reported.
“We will get through this and we’ll all drink beers together by the river again. Until that time comes, stay safe, healthy and strong,” she wrote.
Last year, the festival sold 1,200 tickets and brought 50 breweries to South Main.
