by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County extended the Declaration of Local Emergency through May 5, the commissioner’s first meeting in May.
This only extends to the declaration; however, any Chaffee County Public Health orders such as “stay-at-home” would not be affected, Jennifer Davis, county attorney said.
Public health could modify, extend or rescind any orders without having to change the official declaration.
Rich Atkins, director of the county’s emergency services department, said the county should keep the declaration in effect as long as possible.
“When we call it off, it tells FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) that we no longer have an emergency, and we would have a hard time getting help and reimbursements after that,” Atkins said.
In other business commissioners voted unanimously to extend the Nestlé Waters North America 1041 permit public hearing to Oct. 20, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners will vote April 21, the original date for the public hearing, if they will extend the current permit.
Larry Lawrence, a representative for Nestlé, said that the October date works for Nestlé.
“There are a lot of members of the public who are interested in this,” Commissioner Greg Felt said.
Felt and the other commissioners said the current practice of virtual meetings limited the public’s chance to give input during the hearing.
Commissioners also heard the first reading on a proposed ordinance for the licensing and regulation of refuse haulers doing business in Chaffee County, presented by county assistant attorney Chip Mortimer.
Mortimer explained that the ordinance needed to raise fees and update insurance requirements. Commissioners will vote on the ordinance later this month.
Other items the commissioners unanimously approved include:
• An agreement between Lexipol LLC and Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services to develop department policies and procedures for $30,771.
• An agreement between Zoll Ventilation Sales and CCEMS for two new ventilators, used during interfaculty transfers, for $4,000 this year and budgeted $20,000 for 2021.
• A ground lease with Harder/Diesslin Holdings, LLC for a hanger at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• A contract between Russ Basset Furniture and Chaffee County Dispatch for installment of new furniture at the dispatch center. Total expense will be $45,000, with dispatch paying for half.
• Agreement with Atmos Energy at $31,500 to run natural gas to the North Building at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
• Renewal of agreement with CIC Computer Information Concepts, at $16,160, renewing county finance software.
• A heritage water subdivision exemption for 8315 CR 160.
• A final resolution for the SRVP boundary line adjustment.
• A final resolution for the Cooper boundary line adjustment.
• A final resolution for the Hiser Heritage Water subdivision exemption.
• A special event permit the Society for Creative Anachronism Battlemoor IX, with language added regarding possible cancellation for local emergencies. A representative with SCA said he had read and agreed with the language change.
•A letter of support for “Heart of the Arkansas” projects submitted to Greater Outdoors Colorado by Central Colorado Conservancy.
• Setting of June 1 as the 30-day flow recommendation for the recreational in-channel diversion (RICD).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.