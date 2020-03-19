I do not know how investment markets will continue to react as this COVID-19 pandemic worsens.
Nobody does.
That doesn’t mean that investing lessons we’ve learned in the past don’t apply to today.
The wild, volatile movements of market prices over the past few weeks underscores the need for properly synchronizing your investment allocations with your tolerance for risk.
If you’ve lost more over the past couple of weeks than you can stomach, then you likely were too aggressively invested for both your financial and emotional well-being.
It’s easy when times are good to choose a more aggressive mix of investments that might yield us 10 percent annual returns rather than 6 percent. However, when times are bad, an aggressive portfolio might lose more than 40 percent of its value while the more conservative portfolio might only lose 15 percent.
Both positive and negative expectations should be carefully considered when deciding upon an appropriate asset mix.
Although this coronavirus is new and different, we can still extrapolate lessons learned from the 2008 recession.
Investment markets were crushed in the fourth quarter of 2008 with U.S. stocks losing 22.8 percent, international developed stocks down 21.1 percent, international emerging markets stocks lost 27.6 percent, and global real estate fell 36.1 percent. These are all the single worst-performing quarters for all market indices measured dating back to January 2001.
At a time when investors couldn’t be any more rattled, the market saw its greatest growth period in history.
Second quarter 2009 performance of U.S. stocks was up 16.8 percent, international developed stocks rose 25.9 percent, international emerging markets grew 34.7 percent, and global real estate was up 32.3 percent.
Many investors missed out on those gains because they were out of the market waiting for it to stabilize or level off before getting back in again. Don’t make that same mistake.
If you participated in the market’s recent losses, then you owe it to yourself to participate in the market’s recovery.
Financial times like this can make us gravitate toward a more transactional relationship with our investments rather than working in partnership with markets to achieve long-term growth.
It’s so easy to pick an arbitrary date in history and kick ourselves for not pulling all of our money in or out of investments at that moment.
Our minds have an easier time comprehending making money by going all in or all out at opportune times rather than factoring in what we missed out on making by sitting on the sidelines.
For example, most of us agree that now would be a great time to have a pile of cash to buy investments that are currently “on sale.” But where did that pile of cash come from? If we’ve been sitting on it for some time, we’ve been losing about 2.25 percent of its purchasing power to inflation each year. Furthermore, that cash wasn’t invested so it didn’t participate in the longest bull market in history over the past 11-plus years.
Even if you were fortunate enough to pull all of your money out of the markets at its peak value, you’d still be faced with an impossible conundrum: When do you buy back in?
I have yet to encounter anyone without investment growth and longevity needs regardless of net worth. If you want your money to last your entire life, it will need to grow at a faster pace than inflation. That means you will need to get invested and stay invested.
I implore you to find an appropriate investing strategy for your needs and do not let the emotions of this moment distract you in the implementation of your financial plan.
Please consult a qualified tax and investment advisor for how the advice in this article pertains to your personal financial situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.