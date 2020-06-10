by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Colorado surpassed 5,000 Monday, according to data provided Tuesday by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.
As of Monday hospitalizations totaled 5,025.
The department reported 28,347 positive or probable cases so far in the state of 223,534 people tested.
That number includes 76 positive or probable cases reported in Chaffee County.
Statewide, 1,312 deaths directly due to COVID-19 have been reported of 1,533 deaths among those diagnosed with the virus.
Chaffee County has had 14 deaths directly attributable to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.