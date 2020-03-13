Buena Vista school district has made the difficult decision to cancel all school- and district-sponsored out-of-state travel for students due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. This includes all international and domestic trips, district superintendent Lisa Yates said in a letter emailed Thursday.
District leaders made the decision to cancel student trips for the remainder of the school year and until further notice due to the evolving nature and surging impact of COVID-19 on communities and schools across the country and the world.
At the time the decision was made, multiple states and cities across the country had declared formal states of emergency due to the spread of the virus, and that number is growing. At this time, we cannot as a school district ensure the safety and wellbeing of students traveling out of state.
We realize that this decision is disappointing, but when it comes to the health and safety of our students and staff, we will always err on the side of caution.
This includes the long-anticipated band trip to California over Spring break. We encourage you to review your contract and reach out and contact your travel company with any questions or concerns you may have. They are best positioned to answer questions about refunds, vouchers, rescheduling travel and other topics. Though we are advocating for our families, please know, the decision about whether to offer refunds or rescheduling opportunities ultimately sits with the travel companies.
We apologize for the impact the district decision has made on spring travel plans for students. It is our utmost responsibility to ensure the safety of our students and staff, and at this time, we are unable to uphold that responsibility for students and staff who travel.
We will provide further communication regarding any other restrictions, cancelations or closures with other school events. We are following school closure restrictions provided by the Colorado Department of Health.
Disneyland also announced Thursday afternoon it was closing the world-icon theme park.
From our sister paper The Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
