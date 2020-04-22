Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, spent much of her daily update Tuesday explaining Colorado’s new “safer-at-home” model to begin as the stay-at-home order is amended.
Carlstrom said although Chaffee County remains closed to visitors, tourists and leisure until further notice, “we will continue coordinating and collaborating with our municipalities and stakeholders to move forward with reopening when it is safe to do so and when we have plans in place that are practical and reasonable to set our businesses up for success.”
Per the state order, more restrictive local orders supersede the state order and decisions being made at the state level.
The stay-at-home state executive order will shift to a new model after Sunday.
Under the safer-at-home model sustainable high levels of social distancing must still be maintained, she said.
Seniors and other vulnerable populations need to maintain even higher levels of social distancing.
Each intervention alone, including testing, containment, wearing masks, social distancing and strong precautions for seniors and vulnerable populations, does not prevent COVID-19 patients from overloading hospital capacity.
“A successful strategy is a combination of all of these interventions together,” Carlstrom said.
She said principles that guide state and local decision-making include:
• Working to suppress the virus.
• Increasing the ability to conduct testing and containment.
• Additional precautions and protections for those who are most at risk for being impacted by COVID-19.
• Ensuring the health care system can handle increased demand.
• Community members taking distancing policy seriously and being accountable and responsible.
• Ongoing monitoring, evaluation and surveillance.
Carlstrom said stay-at-home was a Level 1 response.
While the safer-at-home adaptation loosens some restrictions, it still requires that most people stay at home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary social interaction, while taking other factors into account, such as:
• Wearing a face covering whenever out in public.
• No gatherings of more than 10 people.
• Sick people may not go to work.
• Avoiding unnecessary travel whenever possible.
“Under safer-at-home, critical businesses will continue to operate with strict precautions. Retail will be considered for curbside and delivery and a phase-in of public opening will take place,” Carlstrom said.
Offices will be able to open at 50 percent with strict precautions under safe-at-home, and large workplaces will be advised to have symptoms and temperature checks.
Telecommuting should continue to be maximized, Carlstom said.
The new model provides that elective medical and dental services can open with strict precautions to ensure adequate protective equipment and ability to meet critical needs
Schools and other learning institutions will remain closed.
Chaffee County’s local order is still in effect through April 30.
Carlstrom said at that time it will be reviewed and amended as needed to keep everyone safe.
[thumbdown] Making any re-opening decisions without widespread testing is irresponsible and foolish and a gamble with our lives - mostly the lives of the poor of this area. The county never got rid of the tourists who endanger our clerks daily and never made masks mandatory in public as they should have and now it appears that they are going to use improper statistics to make decisions to reopen after limiting testing due to test availability. The poor here doing most of the work are prevented from these tests. This is not o.k. and is in my opinion extremely discriminatory. You can't possibly make proper decisions based on the federal gov't recommendations without doing the testing required. Basing decisions on the current numbers is however in step with the ongoing gentrification process of this county and it's discrimination against those without excessive money. This time it will cost health and lives instead of civil rights and housing.
