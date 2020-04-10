Greg Felt, Chaffee County commissioner, said a few words about maintaining kindness and respect on social media while expressing “valuable feedback”, during the daily update Thursday.
He expressed support and appreciation for Chaffee County Public Health and director, Andrea Carlstrom.
Felt said he heard leadership defined as delivering bad news at a rate people can absorb.
“Unfortunately, I don’t think Andrea has been afforded the luxury of delivering bad news at a rate that people can absorb,” he said.
Felt said as a community-wide effort, Chaffee County is doing a good job with social distancing and behavioral practices aimed at containing COVID-19.
“I think that when you look at the amount of comments going on social media right now, some positive, some negative, one thing they all have in common is concern and a collective determination to try and find our way through the situation that were in right now,” he said.
He said different people are, understandably, going to emphasize different elements or different parts of the spectrum of our rights and responsibilities.
Looking at social media, he said, one can see it’s value in reaching out to the community to deliver consistent information “in a medium that’s dependable and appropriate.”
“Just like any other media though, social media can have a shadow side and I do want to draw attention to that, not because I think anybody’s comments are necessarily right or wrong or that their priorities are out of whack. It’s simply I would encourage them to think about tone and the feeling behind the messaging and think about the meaning of the words,” Felt said.
“In the end, a collaborative approach is really important, said Felt. “A uniform voice, however, is not necessarily appropriate or reflective of reality. We need feedback.”
He encouraged people to think about the voice they use with that criticism and whether they would say to somebody’s face what they are typing on a phone or computer onto social media.
He said he is not out to censor anybody, but when this is all over we’re still going to be here together in this valley, in this county and people need to think ahead about what that’s going to feel like.
“Try to remember to treat each other with some kindness and respect and have an operating assumption that everyone who is commenting right now, and who is trying to be part of that conversation, has the best interest of this county and our country at heart,” Felt said.
Felt said things are probably going to get harder before they get easier.
“I can’t do anything about that. Andrea can’t do anything about that. All we can do is try our best to find the tools and the methods to successfully deal with the situation, get information out to you and try to keep our community as safe and healthy as possible, flatten this curve and make it to the daylight on the other side.
“Until that time, I appreciate everybody’s pulling together and the concern they’re voicing of that concern and I welcome it.” Felt said
