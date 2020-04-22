This year’s Salida Studio Tour has been canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patti Vincent, president of the Salida Studio Tour board of directors, said in a press release, “Even though the event is not until the end of September, there is too much risk for the artists and visitors who may come to their studios during the event.”
Although the tour will not take place, an exhibit of participating artists’ artwork will be displayed from September through December in the reception area of Pinon Real Estate Group, 201 F St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.