As part of their newly implemented buying club, Gathering Grounds “has raised a substantial fund to help families” in need, but they are unsure of how to reach them.
Money donated through the “Good Juju Donation” feature on bunnyandclydessalida.com is put into a fund. Donors and buying club patrons were asked to contact Gathering Grounds in a private message if they needed food or knew someone that did, but they have only heard from one person.
They are considering developing a delivery service to bring boxes to those receiving donations.
“I have asked for people to message me that need help but haven’t gotten any responses,” employee Lauren Thomson said. “I know people are out there that could use this, (but we’re) just not sure how to reach them.
