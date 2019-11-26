As holiday travelers make preparations this week, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Monday in effect until 5 p.m. today for the Central Colorado high country.
Included in the advisory are western Chaffee County between 9,000 and 11,000 feet, eastern Chaffee County above 9,000 feet and the eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11,000 feet, as well as the western Mosquito Range and Lake County.
Snow is predicted to accumulate as much as 9-14 inches in some areas of the high country with wind gusts as strong as 35 mph.
The NWS warned that travel could be very difficult at times with icy to snowpacked roads and whiteout conditions possible on higher passes.
Strong west winds are predicted to bring gusts of up to 60 mph through this afternoon along and south of the Arkansas River, but snowfall is predicted to end from west to east by midday today.
Snow is also predicted locally at lower elevations, with forecast amounts ranging from less than 2 inches in Poncha Springs to 1 to 3 inches in Salida and 2 to 4 inches in Howard. In all three communities snow is expected to end early today with gradual clearing.
For those planning to travel to the Front Range, the storm is expected to drop 6-15 inches of snow, which will cause significant travel difficulties through today.
The NWS said, “While there is some uncertainty about this storm’s impact on the Denver area as it may be on the edge of this storm, there is a chance that travel could become impossible in the Denver area Tuesday morning, so residents should be prepared for that possibility.”
A hazardous weather outlook from the Weather Service predicted another weather system will move in to affect the mountains and high valleys from Wednesday through at least Friday, bringing heavy snow to the mountains along the Continental Divide, especially the eastern San Juan and La Garita Mountains, where 2 to 4 feet of snow will be possible between Wednesday morning and Friday evening.
The NWS advises, “Conditions will not be favorable for the busy holiday travel period leading up to, during and after Thanksgiving, especially in the mountains.”
The second storm wave will likely bring significant snowfall totals, particularly for the southern mountains.
Currently no weather advisories have been issued for the southeastern portions of the state, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
However, there is a 40-60 percent chance of less than 1 inch of snow this morning, which could still impact morning commutes.
Colorado Department of Transportation reminds drivers to heed weather forecasts and anticipate heavier than normal traffic over the next week as people travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Travelers should be aware that highway safety closures are likely due to quick, steady accumulations of snow and blowing snow.
CDOT recommends delaying holiday travel throughout the state until Wednesday and warned hazardous travel could be expected before, during and after the Thanksgiving holiday
CDOT recommends keeping these winter driving tips in mind:
• Drive slowly and reduce your speed.
• Do not follow the car in front of you too closely.
• Do not pass snowplows.
• Know before you go and take responsibility for your own safety.
• Check cotrip.org for the latest road conditions before heading out.
• Make sure your car is prepared for winter conditions with the proper tires, a snow scraper and other necessary items.
The NWS also urges travelers to stay tuned to the latest and updated forecasts on developing winter storms throughout the holiday week.
For the current weather forecast visit weather.gov.
For current road conditions visit cotrip.org or call 511.
