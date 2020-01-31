Western Colorado University student Taylor Stack and Colorado School of Mines student Chloe Cook recently were named the 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Cross Country Academic Runners of the Year.
Stack, a junior for the Mountaineers, is majoring in chemistry with an emphasis on biochemistry. He holds a 3.76 grade-point average.
The Salida native was a dominant runner all year, earning U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Runner of the Week honors and recently placing third overall at the NCAA Division II national cross-country championships.
Stack was also named to the All-RMAC First Team and USTFCCCA All-Region team after his performances this past fall.
Cook is a graduate student who carries a 3.89 GPA while majoring in materials science. The Jakarta, Indonesia, native capped off her cross-country career with a seventh place All-American finish at the NCAA national championships.
The conference’s sports information directors voted on the award winners, along with other First Team All-Academic members. To be eligible for consideration, student-athletes must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters and carry a cumulative 3.3 GPA.
All student-athletes who met those requirements but were not selected for First Team automatically qualified for the league’s Honor Roll.
This season, 165 men and women earned All-Academic recognition, including 90 student-athletes on the women’s side.
The 90 women honorees mark the second consecutive year women’s cross country had 90 honorees and are the most in RMAC cross-country history, with the previous high of 73 being reached in both 2017 and 2015.
