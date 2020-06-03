On the heels of Gov. Jared Polis’ Monday executive order, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a new “Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors” public health order Tuesday.
The new order is in effect until June 30.
Chaffee County Public Health shared the outline of the new order Tuesday in its daily situation report.
Under the new order:
• Older adults are now encouraged to still stay at home but also enjoy the vast, great outdoors, so long as they can maintain proper social distancing.
• Social gatherings are still limited to 10 or fewer people, except in certain circumstances listed below.
• Playgrounds and outdoor sports facilities (such as tennis courts and pickleball courts) may open with 10 or fewer individuals.
• Outdoor pools may open with 50 percent capacity, not to exceed 50 individuals.
• Organized sports leagues (adult or child) may begin with 25 or fewer people outdoors or 10 people indoors. Spectators for adult leagues are discouraged.
• Gyms/rec centers and indoor pools may open with no more than 10 people per room.
• Outdoor recreation (guided and nonguided) activities are permitted with 10 or fewer people. This includes trains, trail crews, ziplines, water sports, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, four-wheel-drive tours, ropes courses and climbing walls.
• Houses of worship may open up to 50 percent capacity, not to exceed 50 people (up to 10 rooms may be open). Guidance on gathering size for outdoor services is forthcoming.
• Personal services may now serve up to 50 percent occupancy, not to exceed 50 people.
• Short-term rentals are now allowed to open.
• Funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries may open at 50 percent occupancy, not to exceed 50 people.
• Summer camps and sports camps may open with 10 individuals indoors or 25 individuals outdoors. Single-night overnight excursions are allowed as long as campers and staff remain strictly cohorted.
Many activities and businesses remain closed under the new order.
Activities that remain closed include: gatherings greater than 10 (including races); fairs/festivals/parades, receptions greater than 10; car, motorcycle and horse racing unless there are no spectators; and sports events (including tournaments) except recreational sports leagues.
Businesses that remain closed include: bars and breweries (except those with food licenses), movie and performance theaters (except drive-ins), casinos, amusement parks and arcades.
For more information about the new order and to read it in its entirety, visit covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-in-colorado/public-health-executive-orders-resource.
To read the governor’s latest COVID-19-related executive order, visit colorado.gov/governor/2020-executive-orders and scroll down to executive order D-2020-091.
To read frequently asked questions and answers about the order, visit covid19.colorado.gov/stay-home-except-essential-needs.
Chaffee County’s local public health order, which may be stricter in some areas than the state, is available at chaffeecounty.org/EndUserFiles/66197.pdf.
Residents of Chaffee County are reminded the local order supersedes the state order where it is more restrictive.
