The Decker Fire, which has burned 846 acres about 9 miles south of Salida, remains totally within the Sangre De Cristo Wilderness Area, Incident Commander John Markalunas reported Monday in a press release.
A public meeting about the fire took place Saturday in Poncha Springs, when Markalunas said it is expected to be a long-term event and his team can expand or contract as needed.
The fire was less active when clouds moved in on Sunday after growing earlier in the weekend. Growth is expected to be limited as long as clouds are in the area and humidity remains high.
Markalunas said the fire continues to creep south between Merkt Creek and the Oxcart Fire scar.
The U.S. Forest Service estimates that areas within the wilderness have up to 80 percent tree mortality because of beetle kill and blowdown, and the Decker Fire is helping to remove those fuels to prevent catastrophic wildfire in the future.
Most of the growth over the weekend occurred on the west side in the Rio Grande National Forest.
The east side was less active Sunday with little fire spread, but two small spot fires on a high ridge on the east side are expected to join with the main body of the fire.
The Platte Canyon Wildland Fire Module is monitoring the northwest corner of the fire to check the fire’s spread to nonforest lands and tie the fire into natural barriers within the wilderness.
A Type 3 helicopter from Helena, Montana, is assigned to the fire, along with 37 people, according to national wildfire database InciWeb.
An air sensor to monitor Salida arrived Monday. For up-to-date smoke information, visit bit.ly/deckerfiresmoke. For updated information on the fire, call 719-626-1095.
To sign up for the Chaffee County sheriff’s emergency notification system, visit chaffeesheriff.org/communication/everbridge/.
The fire was first reported in the afternoon of Sept. 8 and was caused by lightning.
No evacuations or closures are in effect at this time.
