Connect for Health Colorado is rolling out a new Special Enrollment Period (SEP) that will provide uninsured Coloradans the peace of mind of having health coverage should they need it. This SEP is especially beneficial to uninsured residents who are determined eligible for financial help through the health care marketplace or for coverage through Health First Colorado (Medicaid). Uninsured Coloradans must shop and select a plan by April 3 to receive coverage under this COVID-19 Special Enrollment Period.
To sign up for coverage through the Marketplace — the only place where residents can qualify for financial help to lower costs — Coloradans can complete an application and select a health insurance plan by:
— Working with a certified enrollment expert. Many local experts continue to provide virtual and/or phone appointments.
— Online at ConnectforHealthCO.com.
— Over the phone at 855-752-6749, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Applicants should select the enrollment reason as, “Will lose or lost health insurance and/or have no other health coverage during the COVID-19 outbreak” and input the application date as the qualifying life-change event date. Residents who take these steps will not be asked by health insurance companies to provide documentation to verify their eligibility for the Special Enrollment period.
As always, Coloradans can sign up for a plan if they experience other qualifying life-change events, including loss of job-based and Health First Colorado (Medicaid) coverage. Coloradans may be eligible to enroll in a new plan if they experience changes or losses in income, which should be reported to Connect for Health Colorado. Residents who qualify for Health First Colorado (Medicaid) or the Child Health Plan Plus program can enroll online through the PEAK application any time during the year.
Connect for Health Colorado is a public, nonprofit entity established by the Colorado General Assembly in 2011 to create a health insurance Marketplace. Since 2013, Connect for Health has been helping individuals, families and small employers compare plans, apply for financial help and buy health insurance. As Colorado’s official health insurance marketplace, the nonprofit is the only place to apply for financial help to lower the monthly cost of premiums. Customers can shop online; get help by phone or online chat from customer service center representatives; and access expert, in-person help from a statewide network of certified brokers and community-based assisters. For more information: www.ConnectforHealthCO.com.
From our sister paper The Leadville Herald at www.leadvilleherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.