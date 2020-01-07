Chaffee County Public Health is asking older adults in Chaffee County to participate in a Senior Needs Assessment Survey, which will be available online and in paper copies for the next month.
The electronic survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/CWB9CLN, and paper copies can be picked up at Public Health’s Salida office at 448 E. First St., Suite 137, or sent via mail by request.
Participants can include their contact information with the survey to be entered into a drawing for a gift card.
The survey is one of several activities involved in a senior needs assessment that will help develop a multiyear strategic plan focused on resources, services and supports for older adults in Chaffee County, a press release stated.
In developing the assessment, Public Health is collaborating with Sage Generation, Ark Valley Helping Hands, Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging, Department of Human Services and several community volunteers.
Besides the survey, the effort has included more than 50 interviews, and several community forums will take place early this year.
“In the 2017-2021 Chaffee County Community Health Improvement Plan, senior services and supports is a top priority,” Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said. “This assessment and resulting plan will help us understand the current local landscape for seniors in our community while being thoughtful and intentional on what innovative solutions we pursue.”
Once the assessment is completed, Carlstrom said the county will have the data, both qualitative and quantitative, to support meaningful activities that meet seniors’ needs.
Chaffee County Public Health recently was awarded a grant from the NextFifty Initiative to conduct the assessment and create the plan. NextFifty Initiative is a Colorado private foundation that focuses on grants to support projects that benefit people age 50 and older.
“We want to hear from as many seniors as possible, so please consider taking the survey today,” Carlstrom said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.