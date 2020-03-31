Due to increased restrictions on social gatherings because of COVID-19, organizers of Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings have had to adapt by transferring their sessions to online formats.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings that normally take place at Upper Room Church of God have begun conducting sessions on the GoToMeeting app, which is available for free on any desktop, iOS or Android device. Attendees must use ID No. 871347381 to have access.
Meetings will continue at their regular time of 7:30 p.m. every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.
A representative who wished to remain anonymous said they have been using GoToMeeting for about two weeks now.
The representative said they need to continue meeting in any format, because “addiction does not take a holiday.” They are encouraging their members to try to maintain their normal routines as much as possible during the pandemic and to stay hopeful because stressful times such as these can cause addictions to worsen.
The representative said they are playing it by ear in accordance with the situation, but they will make an announcement at a meeting if there is a change in schedule or format.
A representative for NA at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth Street, said they will continue their meetings in person, following guidelines of restricting capacity to less than 10 people and having members maintain a distance of at least 6 feet. The meetings will take place at their usual times of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The Alcoholics Anonymous public information chair of Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville, who wished to remain anonymous, said virtual meetings would be available in the area. She could not confirm whether or not AA meetings at First Presbyterian Church, First Lutheran Church or First Christian Church would continue to take place in person or would transfer online.
At noon every day, a virtual meeting will take place on the video conference service Zoom at zoom.us/j/448595151. No fee is required to join. Daily noon meetings were not offered before social distancing restrictions.
Women in Sobriety meetings that usually take place at Salida Vineyard Church will now take place on Zoom at their usual time of 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday. They can be accessed at us04web.zoom.us/j/567096901.
Both meetings can be accessed through phone by calling 669-900-9128 with the ending numbers in the respective URLs acting as ID numbers.
More information about local AA programs can be found at AAsalidabvleadville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.