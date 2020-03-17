The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Records Division, as a county office, is not currently allowing public access, a press release stated.
The office may be contacted at 719-539-2814 and staff will do their best to assist the public.
At this time, there will be no fingerprinting for or issuance of concealed carry permits.
Patrol officers will not be handling any civil standby calls.
The sheriff’s office will re-evaluate this policy weekly and advise the public when services will be continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.