State Sen. Kerry Donovan brought in several economic and health experts to answer public questions Thursday for a virtual town hall.
Jamie Billesbach, Central Mountain Small Business Development Center director, said the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan have both run out of their $350 billion funding in 14 days. They are now waiting on new legislation.
Dr. Jennifer Craig of Delta County Memorial Hospital said residents should prepare for an expected surge in positive cases.
Coronavirus fits within the germ theory, where a contagious disease spreads human to human through transmitted microorganisms. To combat the spread, communities rely on the general population having immunity. As more are exposed, more people become progressively unaffected.
Craig said communities should not rush into herd immunity though, so medical resources are not overwhelmed. With increased immunity comes illness adaptation.
There are two types of testing: PCR and serologic. PCR looks for the virus’s presence in its RNA while serologic looks for antibodies in one’s system. Craig said the tests will be helpful, but they are limited by lack of supplies.
Daniel Chase of Colorado Department of Labor said they have an unprecedented 107,000 unemployment insurance claims in their systems and they have paid out $62 million in benefits. The office receives 200,000 calls a day.
Stimulus check money can be deducted for delinquent taxes or child support. When making a claim, applicants should be careful in filing to limit corrections.
State Rep. Dylan Roberts said they are developing ideas to support local tourism. The stay-at-home order is speculated to be lifted April 26, but there is no guarantee. Regardless, social distancing will continue for quite some time.
Once Colorado’s stay-at-home order is lifted, counties can set their own guidelines.
