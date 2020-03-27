Salida Mayor P.T. Wood issued a statement Thursday updating the community on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
His statement reads:
“First, I need to thank all the city and county staff that continue to do their jobs in these very difficult times, including our first responders that put the community’s health and safety above their own. We owe each of you a huge debt of gratitude.
“As of Thursday morning, Chaffee County had five confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
“We have had one fatality linked to the virus – an 83-year-old male with underlying health issues. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. As with all confirmed cases, Chaffee County Public Health continues to monitor everyone he came into contact with.
“Gov. Polis ordered a stay-at-home order effective 6 a.m. today: drive.google.com/file/d/1O1EDCY6-A6QBKxzDImCSF8bBBdOOI3Km/view.
“As we continue to work with all local, state and federal authorities to do everything we can to ensure your health, please help us by continuing to follow social distancing and sanitation guidelines. You know what to do! Important information can be found at chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health and cityofsalida.com/covid-19info/.
“We are working to understand what the federal government’s stimulus package means for businesses and people in Chaffee County. It is critical that as this unfolds you are reaching out to your landlord, lending institutions, employers, credit card companies and utilities to make sure you have a solid financial plan.
“Stay home unless you absolutely need to get out for critical supplies, etc.
“Take care of your mental health – these are scary, stressful times that will be emotionally challenging. Remember to focus on the things you can control and step away, as much as possible, from those you cannot.
“The Emergency Relief Fund challenge the city issued last week with the Chaffee County Community Foundation, chaffeecommunity.org/, has really blossomed this week and is trending to be double what we had hoped for by the weekend!
“We are in this together. Look out for each other, stay strong and be kind.
“A few of the steps the city has taken to keep working and protect our staff and citizens:
“Our first responders have implemented special contact rules to help protect them while still responding to all calls.
“We are keeping our staff busy by deep cleaning all our facilities, including the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center and SteamPlant Event Center, in order to welcome folks back when this is over.
“We continue to provide all administrative services through remote communication.
“The city is staying on track with capital projects to ensure money continues to flow into our community.
“We are planning for a Salida-specific approach to restart the local economy, building resiliency and prosperity as quickly as possible.
“I know I am not alone in losing sleep, worry and an occasional sense of helplessness, but I guarantee you I will wake up every day and be ready to fight for each of you and our wonderful city. We will get through this, stay healthy!
“For more information, please contact City Hall at 719-539-4555.”
