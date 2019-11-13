When Dick Fryer joined the U.S. Army on July 14, 1950, he wanted to go to Europe and see where his relatives came from.
“My granddad was from Frankfurt, Germany,” Fryer said. “I never got there, but at the time I joined everyone was getting shipped to Germany.
“I remember the day I signed up. We were living in South Dakota and it was haying season. It was raining and we couldn’t hay, so I went into town and saw a poster with Uncle Sam pointing his finger at me and saying “Uncle Sam Needs You.”
He was sent to Fort Ord, California, and then to El Paso, Texas, where he was trained in the use of big guns.
“That was the start of losing my hearing,” he said. “I remember being told you should have your mouth open when firing those big guns because it equalizes the pressure.”
He served in Korea from 1953 to 1955, just below the Manchurian border.
“Some guy wrote a song about that, saying, in part, “Korea is the spot in the land that God forgot,” but they wouldn’t let him publish it,” Fryer said.
“I was there one year, eight months and 20 days. The winter was bitter cold. We were in a combat zone and could have been killed at any time. I was there for the Yellow River Massacre and the Inchon Landing. A lot of my buddies didn’t make it.”
He visited several MASH units during his time in Korea and still marvels at the primitive conditions, with tents set up in knee-deep mud while doctors were operating on guys, and they lived.
At one point he was a patient in one of the MASH units.
“I caught a bullet just below the kneecap,” he said. “I didn’t realize it at first. It stung and then I saw the blood and pulled my pants leg up and there was a hole. I went to the MASH unit for treatment where they put some kind of white powder on open wounds and it caked up like cement to stop the bleeding.”
Soldiers carried morphine in little tubes. There were four tubes and a needle to a package. If someone was in severe pain they or a buddy could inject the needle through their clothes.
His unit was held in Korea four months beyond the scheduled rotation tine.
“Intelligence couldn’t find us,” he said.
When he was finally sent back to the United States, it was to Camp McCoy in Wisconsin, where he remained for seven days and then was put on a train to Fort Carson.
“My papers were lost in both places,” Fryer said. “Finally I was sent to Chicago. I was having bad headaches and shaking, and the doctor said since I was being discharged in three days I should go back to Colorado to higher altitude where the atmospheric pressure would be less. I did, and I don’t have headaches or shake anymore.”
During his time in service he earned the Army Occupation Medal (Japan), two overseas bars, United Nations Service Medal and Korean Service Medal with two bronze service stars. He also received a $500 bonus from the state of South Dakota for being honorably discharged.
Combat pay was $87 a month and base pay was $71.
“I’d do it again,” he said. “This is a pretty good country.”
Since his discharge in 1958 he has only reconnected with one of the men he served with. The man was coming through Colorado on a bus and stopped in Grand Junction and called information for Fryer’s phone number. He was from Black Foot, Idaho.
“I don’t remember exactly why I picked Salida when I was discharged,” Fryer said. “I know several of us did though.”
He went to work for Danny Granzella at Y&R Auto at Third and F streets and worked with Granzella until he retired at age 67, more than 40 years later.
“I was a grease monkey, mechanic, tire changer and I ran the wrecker,” Fryer said. “I remember one day in bad weather we had 28 cars go into the river. Another memorable situation was when a school bus wrecked on Monarch Pass, resulting in several injuries and fatalities.”
He liked his job and misses it but was getting older so it was time to retire.
His son, Edwin, followed in his footsteps with the military and served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years.
“There aren’t many Korean War veterans left anymore,” he said. “I was wearing my Korean War cap in Walmart one day and ran into a woman who had served. She asked me some questions about it, but I never got her name.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.