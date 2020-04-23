Because some Xcel Energy critical employees have encountered aggressive and threatening actions from customers recently while working in the field, the company issued a press release explaining its precautions to ensure health and safety of its employees and the public.
The company asked the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to reiterate its ability to work during COVID-19 restrictions.
Xcel said its electric and natural gas crews as well as tree-trimming crews are still working in the field to ensure service. When interacting with the public, crews practice social distancing and do not shake hands. Customers should not approach Xcel workers.
Xcel has suspended nonessential work that requires crews to enter homes or businesses. In emergency cases, such as relighting appliance pilot lights if gas service is interrupted, a worker may need to enter.
The company stated that if an Xcel employee needs to enter a home, they will ask if anyone in the home is sick, and if so, that individual will be asked to remain in a separate part of the house while work is completed.
Employees may also wear personal protective gear, such as gloves, safety glasses or coveralls, as well as use disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.
Xcel is suspending most manual meter readings. While many electric and gas meters are read automatically, some require in-person reading.
Customers with manual meters will be billed based on previous usage. When manual readings continue, bills will reflect actual energy used.
