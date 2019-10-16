Firefighting activity on the Decker Fire was high Tuesday, with improvements to fire lines, more aircraft assistance and public communication all in high gear.
Representatives from the Rocky Mountain Area Type 1 Incident Management Team, Chaffee County and the U.S. Forest Service spoke with the public at a meeting Tuesday night and discussed everything from fire activity Tuesday to evacuation updates as well as causes of the Decker Fire.
Another discussion involved concerns for future fires in the area.
Decker Fire activity
A lack of wind and careful approach helped firefighters battle the Decker Fire “immensely” on Tuesday, public information officer Rick Barton said.
Wind is one of the worst obstacles for fighting fire, and when the winds die down, aircraft can provide more help with water drops, he said.
Seven helicopter and two fixed-wing air tankers battled the Decker Fire Monday.
A Tuesday morning fire update reported that 130,000 gallons of water were dropped and 15 loads of retardant were applied.
The drop in wind also allowed hand crews to get a better handle on the fire lines, Barton said.
Mike Tombolatto, operations section chief, described the state of the fire as of Tuesday night.
Suppression repair work was scheduled Tuesday in Divisions A and X at the Rainbow Trail on the fire’s eastern edge and Division R on the northern edge near Salida.
In Division X, the status was at a minimal threat, he said.
On the western side of the fire, Division A was well protected with the fire mostly in control, Tombolatto said.
In the north, the fire has stayed on the ridgeline for the past 10 days, but some spots can be seen. These spots are being monitored by crews, he said.
In Division R, crews have been mopping up the fire for the last few days and it was considered under control, Tombolatto said. The confidence for this area was high and equipment was being removed from the area.
Division W is on the east side of the fire and southwest of Swissvale.
A contingency line was placed in Division W in case the fire escaped its present location. This included a dozer line being put in place to protect Howard, Tombolatto said.
Control and contingency lines between the wilderness boundary at the Rainbow Trail, and within Division W, will be improved over the next few days with brushing and chipping.
High in the rock, within Divison W, is a part of the fire that Tombolatto said he would call the Spot Fire.
The Spot Fire is sitting in a rocky bowl near the Continental Divide, he said. It is surrounded by rock on three sides.
For eight days, water from aircraft has been dropped on the Spot Fire, and it has not moved, Tombolatto said.
Hot shots were helicoptered to the top of the mountain and walked the whole way down the fire, Pitts said. During this time notes and pictures were taken of the Decker Fire in that division.
For the most part, this area was where trees had grown out of rock scree and stayed in the rock, Salida District Ranger Jim Pitts said.
It was not impossible for the flames to leave that rocky area, but Pitts said he felt comfortable about it.
In Division Y, west of Howard on the fire’s southeast side, dozers will build indirect line using existing roads from Howard Creek Road south to Hunts Lake Trailhead. Chippers will be used to disperse brush.
In Division T southwest of Wellsville and Swissvale, 11 crews with 20 firefighters each – a total of 220 firefighters – built a direct line around the fire’s edge where it crossed Chaffee County Road 101, Bear Creek Road. Tuesday’s report said the section is lined, mopped up and plumbed.
Public information officer Penny Bertram, who is with the Fire Science Lab of the Rocky Mountain Research Station in Missoula, Montana, said two of the 11 crews are highly trained initial attack teams. The two crews are self-sustaining and can be broken into smaller teams, giving the teams more leeway in fighting the fire.
The fire finger along Columbine Trail has also been lined with crews continuing to construct fire line to keep the fire from impacting property.
A shield has been built around the area Tombolatto called “Howard proper.” This dozer line has crews along it to protect the Howard area.
Along CR 101 in the Bear Creek area, fire engines and equipment have been embedded. A control line has been put into the area, he said.
This area, which had been part of a burn created by firefighters to eliminate fuels, had gotten away from the firefighters two days ago, Tombolatto said.
The firefighters gave their all to fighting this burn, Tombolatto said.
A total of 184 firefighters were in the area of the “blowup,” incident commander Mark Giacoletto said. The fire shot through a gap between hand crews.
A plan had been prepared beforehand in case a blowup occurred and where to fall back to if it did, Giacoletto said.
“Two fingers” of the fire had sneaked out Sunday, Tombolatto said, and Monday firefighters were able to get to it and lay a fire line around it.
The slop-over from Sunday was hit with water and retardant to slow fire growth and worked over by ground crews with dozers completing a line around the slop over, the Tuesday report said.
It is thought that this area is under control, Tombolatto said.
The report said “brown lines” on the south and west sides of the fire continue to hold and will be monitored as firefighters complete suppression repair work.
Structure protection will monitor Bear Creek structures and assessment plans will continue for the fire’s east side near Howard.
Sprinklers and tanks of water have been placed at homes to be turned on in case the fire closed in on the structures, Tombolatto said.
The sprinkler system is very effective, he said.
Currently, the fire has gotten out of the heavy timber and into the piñon-juniper, Tombolatto said.
This in turn is good, because it has been easier to fight in the piñon-juniper, he said.
Evacuation status in Chaffee
and Fremont counties
The evacuation order for residents of Silver Heels Road and residences directly west was canceled effective at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said during the meeting.
However, two homes on CR 101 were still under evacuation in the Bear Creek area due to fire danger, Spezze said.
Everyone who had been evacuated since the start of the fire should consider themselves currently on preevacuation notice, he said.
“This is in case something happens, be ready to go,” Spezze said.
Safety of residents of Chaffee County was his job and of paramount importance, Spezze said.
Residents of Swissvale and Wellsville were allowed re-entry to their homes starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Fremont County Emergency Management announced Tuesday.
Re-entry credentialing took place at the Howard Volunteer Fire Department, 8274 U.S. 50.
All residents of Wellsville and Swissvale will remain on pre-evacuation status.
CR 49 residents will be credentialed but not allowed in as that area is still on mandatory evacuation status.
Changing leaders,
safety and hours
Giacoletto said the current command team of the Decker Fire would transfer command to another team at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Keith Long, safety officer, asked how many people in the meeting had kids.
To him, Long said, each firefighter was his kid and he would take no unnecessary chances with their safety.
As of Tuesday night, a total of 100,010 hours have been spent fighting the fire, he said. That is equivalent to 63 years of firefighting.
No firefighters have had to be removed from the line due to injury, Long said.
Tactics are used in fighting fires, Long said, and the crews have stuck to the tactics.
The country that the fire is in is rugged, and personnel would not be put in harm’s way when it was avoidable, he said.
Long said smoke seen in the Rainbow Trail area Tuesday night was from a burn in the area to remove fuels and make the area safer.
A fire needs three things, heat, fuel and oxygen, and the only thing that could be controlled was fuel, he said.
Due to dangerous winds, aircraft cannot always get airborne to help fight the fires, Long said.
He asked that patience be practiced in fighting the fire; otherwise, someone may get hurt.
Smoke on the mountain will be present for a long time. The only thing that could remove the smoke, Long said, would be snow.
Causes, small fires
and future concerns
Pitts said the forest has changed.
Tough lessons have been learned during the Decker Fire, he said.
Every fire has its own personality, and the Sangre de Cristos are rough mountains, Pitts said.
The thought had been to use the Rainbow Trail as a place to hold the fire, but that turned out differently.
For the future, thought around fires in the area will need to be different, and fire mitigation will have to be investigated.
Pitts also talked about the small flames and plumes of smoke that are visible from Salida on the sides of Methodist Mountain.
Mostly, these small places of smoke are either stumps or fallen logs that burned by themselves for some time, Pitts said. These logs and stumps burn much like a cigar.
This will not be the last fire, he said. It could be in a few months or in five years, but another fire is in the future.
Chris Naccarato, U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District fire management officer, said the last major fire activity in the area before the Decker Fire was in the 1800s.
Historically, forests made of spruce burn every 150 to 300 years. Due to this long period between fires, the fires are high in severity when they burn, Naccarato said.
Beetles were to blame for the change in the forest as they target older trees, Naccarato said. As a result, beetles forests are drier and therefore more fire prone.
“This is our new reality,” Naccarato said, adding that the fire situation has changed.
In the 1910s, he said, a fire policy had been adopted to put out fires in an area by 10 a.m. the next day.
The result of not allowing the fires to burn as they would historically has created a deficit in fires, he said.
He said 15,000 acres would need to burn to make up the fire deficit.
Pitts also spoke on why the fire was not put out when the lightning strike occurred in the high country.
The fire started in the wilderness area, Pitts said. While the wilderness area may mean different things to different people, there is a specific legal definition.
In land management, a wilderness area is designated by Congress and the tools used to combat fires in wilderness areas are restricted to specific items, Pitts said.
No mechanical equipment, including firefighting tools, are allowed to be used in a wilderness area due to these restrictions, he said.
No wheeled equipment and no chainsaws are allowed to be used in a wilderness area, Pitts said.
As a result, firefighters are limited specifically to hand tools when fighting these types of fires.
The decision was made, in the case of the Decker Fire, to allow the natural process of burning to take place, Pitts said. At this stage, the Decker Fire was in high grass and aspens.
Once a fire leaves a wilderness area, Pitts said, all types of fire suppression are permitted.
The strategy for the Decker Fire was to let the fire burn “to us,” he said.
Once the Decker Fire left the wildland area, outgoing fire lines were put in place, and firefighters fell back to protect people and property.
However, Pitts said, it was a good thing this fire did not take place in June, as this would be a different fire and type of fire.
