The U.S. Census response rate in Chaffee County is currently 44.6 percent.
Statewide, the response rate is 58.2 percent, higher than the national rate of 54.3 percent.
Within Chaffee County, municipalities report response rates of: Salida, 57.3 percent; Buena Vista, 32.7 percent; and Poncha Springs, 18 percent.
April Obholz Bergeler, U.S. Census coordinator for Chaffee County, said one of the reasons Poncha Springs has a lower response rate is that it is in a hand-delivery area, meaning Poncha residents will receive their census packet at their front door instead of in the mail.
Most or all of the residents have yet to receive their packet, as the Census Bureau suspended field operations until June 1 due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.