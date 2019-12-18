The Chaffee County Homeless Coalition has opened a winter shelter for men at The Lighthouse in the Caring & Sharing building, 346 G St.
The shelter will be open from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day through the end of April.
The shelter has space for up to 10 residents, and sleeping pads, sleeping bags, pillows and blankets will be provided by the shelter staff. Food will also be available.
Background checks are required, and no drugs, alcohol or weapons are allowed on the premises.
For women and children seeking shelter, lodging in local motels will be available.
Jim Mundy, director of The Lighthouse, will provide oversight at the shelter.
“In this season of thanksgiving, we are so grateful to the community for their support in making this shelter possible,” Mike Orrill, Chaffee County Public Health and member of the shelter committee, said. “We are also grateful to the Caring & Sharing board for allowing us to use space in their building for this purpose.”
Orrill said this year they have collected $23,000, which is above the original goal of $15,000.
He said the money will be used for compensating the nighttime staff, purchasing bedding and paying for motel vouchers for women and children.
“The homeless population may not always be readily visible, but it is estimated that in Salida there are about 40 people who are experiencing homelessness,” Orrill said. “Some have lost their jobs, many are experiencing some kind of mental health or substance use challenge, some are teens with family struggles, others are working but don’t earn enough to afford the steep housing costs in Salida, and others have simply fallen on hard times and are trying to find solutions.
“Though some choose this lifestyle, most do not. Some sleep in their cars, others stay in the homes of friends, and others set up camps along the river or in the hills surrounding the city.
“The Chaffee County Homeless Coalition recognizes that homelessness is a very complex issue and this shelter will not solve the problem. It does, however, address the very specific need of keeping people warm and safe on our cold winter nights.”
Donations are still being accepted for this ongoing need. Checks can be written to Caring & Sharing, designating the Winter Shelter, and dropped off or mailed to 220 W. Fourth St.
A GoFundMe page has also been created at gofundme.com/f/salida-colorado-overnight-winter-shelter.
