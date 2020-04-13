Chaffee County Public Health reported Friday the fourth death in the county due to COVID-19, the third such death associated with Columbine Manor Care Center.
The center reported 26 positive cases as of Friday, including 13 residents still living at the center, nine staff members, one resident who discharged home and three resident deaths.
Columbine is one of 54 residential non-hospital facilities in the state experiencing an outbreak of the disease.
Chaffee County Public Health reported in a press release that it is communicating with Columbine Manor leadership daily to ensure they are following all recommended guidelines for controlling an outbreak of this magnitude.
The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment just conducted a state survey at the facility, and no deficient practices were cited.
Columbine has tested all residents for COVID-19, even if they are not symptomatic, and is awaiting results. Chaffee County Public Health is working with Columbine on a plan to offer staff tests as well.
In a statement updated Friday, Columbine Manor said 10 residents had tested negative and 39 were waiting for results. It also said nine staff members had tested negative while one test was still pending.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and loved ones of the patients who have passed away,” Columbine Manor Executive Director Joshua Finger said in the statement. “The safety and well-being of our residents will remain our highest priority as we continue to work in partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Chaffee County and follow their guidance as provided. We continue to follow CDC guidelines in conjunction with both state and federal health agencies.”
Mail staff writer D.J. DeJong contributed to this story.
