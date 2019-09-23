Nearly 100 bikers competed in the 25-plus-mile Banana Belt mountain bike race Saturday. No one, however, could keep Taylor Shelden in sight.
Shelden won the race by more than 11 minutes, crossing first in 1 hour, 33 minutes, 29 seconds.
Michael Sherven was the next finisher, finishing in 1:45:04, while Dawn McDowell was the first woman to finish in 2:07:12.
The race began at the F Street bridge and then headed up Bear Creek Road to access the Rainbow Trail. The racers rode Rainbow to CR 108 and then dropped down into the Methodist Mountain Trail System, riding the Little Rainbow and Race Track trails before racing back to town. The ride featured just over 3,000 feet of climbing.
“It was beautiful up there; the top of Rainbow is awesome,” said Buena Vistan Andrew Sayers. He said CR 108 is a “little sketchy” and described the race, which he rode on his single speed, as “just painful.”
Camden Gillis returned from Golden, where he’s running cross-country for the Colorado School of Mines, and borrowed his dad’s bike to be part of the race.
“I like to do this race because it’s one of my favorite rides up Bear Creek and down Rainbow,” Gillis said. “It’s a pretty fun, flowy trail and I really love the views.”
Gillis finished eighth overall in 1:48:07.
“I think I’m in the best shape of my life, but I’m pretty tired right now,” he said. “We did hill climbs yesterday.”
The 98 participants in the race was also a big jump from last year when 68 bikers competed and the most since the race was revived in 2013.
“It’s a cool thing to be a part of,” Sayers said. “It’s just nice to be around other cyclists riding over the mountains and to have the community come out and connect over bikes is pretty cool.”
