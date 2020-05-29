The Salida High School drama team will present a 50-minute family comedy show called “10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine” via Zoom webinar at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets cost $5 for adults, $4 for students ages 6-18 and $20 for families. Tickets can be purchased at SalidaDrama.com, and a link to the live presentation will be sent out 48 hours before the show.
The play was written by Don Zolidis and was originally titled “10 Ways to Survive the End of the World.” It features several survival tips, including putting on a musical with a pet, becoming an announcer for a made-up sport and falling in love with an inanimate object.
“10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine” stars Hunter Redmon, Ryan O’Connor, Vander Ritchie, Jasper Coen, Jessie Rollins, Maya Vallevona, Lori Cassidy, Wyatt Velharticky, Melissa Russell, Rebecca Russell, Jen Lobeck, Lexi Gage, Alicia Hesselton, Ethan Sterle, Hunter Green and Zoe Thomas. It was directed by Devon Kasper and Cat Schleicher.
The show was made possible through Partnership for Community Action/Ark Valley Equality Network.
