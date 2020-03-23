High Rockies Cuisine will no longer offer sack lunches to people who are food insecure at its food truck at Elevation Beer Co., but it will continue providing free grab-and-go meals in coordination with Salida School District at the Salida Boys & Girls Club.
The school district has been providing lunches to kids in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club, 709 Palmer St. The district will continue to offer the sack lunches, which include breakfast for the next day, Monday through Thursday. High Mountain Cuisine will then give out sack lunches at the same time, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday through Sunday at the Boys & Girls Club.
“This allows for one centralized location and no overlap of our services,” said Kinsey Krupa of High Rockies Cuisine. “Kids will have access to food constantly throughout the week at the same place and same time.”
Krupa said they’ve given out more than 150 meals to kids, families and community members who are food insecure since Tuesday, and they appreciated the outpouring of support from the community after it had a supply drive.
To minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, people will be asked to keep an appropriate distance when picking up their sack lunches to go.
“We ask that you stand at least 6 feet away and listen to our instructions,” Krupa said. “We are trying to limit our exposure in order to ensure the safety of your loved ones and ours.”
