To combat illegal post-holiday dumping, the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments, Salida Parks & Recreation, the city of Salida and the Bureau of Land Management will hold a post-holiday electronics recycling event from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday.
Southern Colorado Recyclers, a Colorado-registered electronics recycler, will be in the parking lot of Marvin Park, 900 W. First St., to legally recycle Salida residents’ electronics.
If snow is forecast, the event may be canceled or postponed to limit the risk of driving on icy roads for Southern Colorado Recyclers. For updates, residents can look at the Facebook pages of Upper Arkansas Recycling or Salida Recreation.
To recycle electronics, residents will be expected to pay varying prices. Residents recycling central processing units (CPUs), desktop printers or microwave ovens can expect to pay $5 for each recycled item. Those recycling fluorescent tube bulbs can expect to pay 50 cents per foot. Televisions and monitors will be recycled at $20 for 26 inches and smaller and $35 for 27 inches and larger. Air conditioners, freezers and refrigerators will not be accepted.
Through the 2013 passage of SB12-133, Colorado implemented an electronics landfill ban. Electronics cannot be discarded in solid waste landfills. Harmful chemicals can leak out of electronic waste and contaminate soil and groundwater.
Electronic devices that cannot be disposed of in solid waste landfills include television sets, CPUs, computer monitors, peripherals, printers, fax machines, laptops, notebooks, ultrabooks, net books, electronic tablets, DVD players, radios, stereos, video game consoles and video display devices with screens greater than four inches diagonally.
All hard drives will be shredded to ensure privacy.
For more information, call Salida Parks & Recreation at 719-539-6738.
