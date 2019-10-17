Four structures were confirmed lost in the fire that struck the town of Moffat Tuesday night, a Saguache County Sheriff’s Office press release reported.
No injuries were reported following the blaze.
The fire was reported at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, and Baca Fire and Saguache Fire District units were paged to the scene.
Several other agencies, including Mosca-Hooper, Center Fire, Chaffee County Fire Protection District and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, were also dispatched to the scene.
By Wednesday morning the fire was contained but still smoldered as fire investigators came on scene.
The exact cause of the fire had not been determined as of Wednesday afternoon.
Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warwick placed the county under Stage 2 fire restrictions Oct. 1 due to high fire danger, bordering on extreme.
Moffat, which has an estimated population of 120, relies on county services for law enforcement and fire protection.
State health inspectors visited the scene Wednesday for air quality checks, and those with lung or breathing conditions were advised to stay indoors or leave the area until air quality was determined to be regular.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.