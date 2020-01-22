BUENA VISTA – Chaffee County Commissioners unanimously approved a special event permit Tuesday for concert promoter Live Nation to return to the Meadows Labor Day weekend for the third Seven Peaks Music Festival.
Commissioners directed county legal staff to draft a resolution on the subject to take to a vote at their Feb. 11 meeting.
They unanimously denied a request by festival organizers to cover costs of police and EMS services during the event.
Last year’s festival drew a little less than 11,500 ticketholders to the hay meadow on Crossman Avenue just west of Buena Vista.
The festival is planning to open its grounds a day earlier, on Thursday, to spread out incoming traffic flow.
More than 40 people attended the public hearing at Buena Vista Community Center, and that crowd thinned out once commissioners dispatched the question of who would pay for emergency services.
Sean O’Connell, vice president of operations for Live Nation’s Rocky Mountain Division, had proposed the county absorb costs of emergency services, which he valued at $184,000, at the commissioners’ Dec. 17 meeting.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze and EMS Director Josh Hadley spoke against O’Connell’s proposal.
“It gives me great concern, because my job is to save the county money, because I’m very budget-conscious also, but my responsibility is to provide a safe venue,” Spezze said.
O’Connell said in December the concert brought in $7.3 million overall for Chaffee County and $13.7 million for the state, according to an economic impact study on 2019’s festival.
“This is not Live Nation protocol,” said Jim Reid, site supervisor for Seven Peaks. “This is not a shakedown, this is a plea.”
Reid said he would look for alternate options for how to make the festival profitable after the request was denied.
About nine residents spoke against Live Nation’s request, led by Carle Linke, a member of the Seven Peaks citizens advisory board, who criticized Live Nation for being secretive about its attendance numbers and frequently being late on deadlines before the festival.
Buena Vista Town Administrator Phillip Puckett, who attended the meeting to discuss issues the town faced last year during mass entrance and exit from festival grounds, had previously voiced opposition to the proposal.
Commissioner Keith Baker said he “could not countenance” approving an expense that would be passed on to taxpayers without benefiting a large number of county residents.
“This request, I cannot find a way to approve it,” Commissioner Rusty Granzella said. “The event is a positive event, and it’s good for the community, but I cannot bring myself to be a partner in it without knowing a substantial amount about the numbers. I understand that they’re private on your part, but that’s exactly what the county would be – a partner.”
Commissioner Greg Felt noted that while September has been a pretty rough month for businesses in past years, that has turned around in recent years. He said it would be difficult to attribute all of that to the festival’s influence.
He said the county already contributes substantially to festival operations in staff time expended on permitting and regulating.
Next up for discussion was traffic, an issue Reid admitted would be “a problem for the history of this event. We’re never going to stop working on it,” he said.
Spezze said he had a teleconference with festival organizers last month to discuss traffic plans.
“The traffic plan is evolving,” Reid said. “We’re going to need more entrances to get people off the road sooner.”
He said Live Nation could not give a concrete traffic plan yet because it did not know what its volume of cars would be.
Spezze pointed to a last-minute fix his department put together with the town of Buena Vista last year as a solution that should be implemented proactively in 2020 – using the rodeo grounds as a staging area to keep early-comers off roads while waiting to enter festival grounds.
Puckett told O’Connell and Reid that, during egress from the Meadows, traffic lined both U.S. 24 and Linderman Avenue, blocking the fire department from both sides.
“If we had a callout for service, our trucks are stuck,” Puckett said. “Internally, we’re going to work on a plan to adjust that and prepare for that, but I would like to see more planning going into how we’re going to alleviate that.”
Aside from that, the 2020 agreement closely follows the resolution passed for last year’s event. Based on public comment, a stipulation was added to the document that would ask Live Nation to look into mitigating late-night sound levels from the venue’s secondary Whiskey Row stage.
Several attendees spoke in favor of embracing sustainable practices at the Meadows, including representatives from Chaffee Green and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, who offered to help Live Nation develop environmentally friendly initiatives.
While no specific provision was added to the resolution related to sustainability, Granzella encouraged the promoter to look into improving its environmental practices and to take GARNA up on its offer.
Felt also asked Reid and O’Connell to look into naming a Chaffee County nonprofit as beneficiary of the event’s liquor sales.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.