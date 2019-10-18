The Chaffee County Drug Task Force recently conducted narcotic operations that led to arrest warrants issued for county residents Sheila Dimmitt, 43, and Patricia Angell, 38.
Angell was taken into custody Oct. 10 in Poncha Springs and turned over to the Chaffee County Detention Center. She was held in lieu of $20,000 cash-only bail.
Dimmitt is still at large, Salida Police Lt. Rob Martellaro reported in a press release.
Martellaro said the task force worked with a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine through controlled buys.
The task force was subsequently able to purchase methamphetamine from the two women in two different incidents.
The warrants charge both with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance-Schedule II, a Level 3 drug felony, and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance-Schedule II, a Level 4 drug felony.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sheila Dimmitt is asked to call Chaffee County Communications Center at 719-539-2596.
The Chaffee County Drug Task Force consists of officers from the Salida Police Department, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Buena Vista Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.