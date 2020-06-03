Young musician Jasper Coen received a $100 scholarship from Salida Concerts and CBC Studio to further his piano studies.
Cathryn Bishop, owner of CBC Studio, stated in a press release that Coen’s excellence in piano studies plus his drive and determination are “an inspiration to all.”
“He studies Debussy, Hoagie Carmichael and a range of very unusual scores from internet shows,” Bishop said. “He also continues to accompany his mom and dad, Matthew and Andrea Coen, in their shows. His capabilities are quite extensive.”
