A second public meeting about the Decker Fire has been set for 5 p.m. today at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
Fire managers will give updates on the fire and answer questions at the meeting.
The fire, burning about 9 miles south of Salida in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area, remained steady at 846 acres Tuesday, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
However, the weather forecast for later in the week could spark more growth of the fire, including temperatures up to 61 degrees, humidity between 24 and 32 percent and winds from 10-20 mph.
The national wildfire database InciWeb reported that an increase in fire behavior was expected Wednesday due to decreased cloud cover as a drying trend begins. Residents can anticipate seeing more smoke in the air.
Crews have used the lull in growth to scout the fire for potential places for contingency lines in the event of more growth.
Firefighters are building a contingency line along the Rainbow Trail, but the section of trail for the Banana Belt Bike Race on Saturday will not be affected.
The fire is at zero percent containment, and crews are continuing to monitor the fire to make sure it stays off private land.
Currently 72 people are assigned to the fire, which was started by a lightning strike Sept. 8. No closures or evacuations are in effect at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.