The town of Buena Vista declared a local disaster emergency Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The executive action by town administrator Phillip Puckett only lasts 48 hours, and the board of Trustees convened a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday evening by teleconference to consider extending the declaration.
The Times’ Thursday edition went to press Wednesday morning. Puckett said the emergency declaration will allow the town to seek relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The declaration does not change anything regarding the town’s COVID-19 action plan, which it put in place Friday to close town services to public walk-ins.
Trustees will also set a policy regarding holding official trustee meetings by teleconference and will give the teleconferencing application, Zoom, a test-run before using it to conduct business during their scheduled March 24 meeting.
Those interested can find the app at https://zoom.us/j/418324902
The meetings will also have a phone number and call ID number posted on the agendas to log into the call by phone.
Public comment for the teleconferenced meetings will be handled by taking comments sent to bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov before the meetings, or by entering comments into the chat feature on the Zoom app.
As for Tuesday’s meeting, the board is scheduled to consider a resolution approving the purchase of a new fire truck and changes to the municipal code designating all municipal elections to be mail ballot elections.
The board will also consider a resolution to appoint Brian Green as BV’s Municipal Court judge.
Puckett said that municipal court would likely be canceled for April.
A selection committee composed of town staff and a trustee chose Green out of five applicants to the position, Puckett said.
Visit The Times online at chaffeecountytimes.com for more up-to-date coverage of Wednesday evening’s meeting.
