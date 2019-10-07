The Disaster Assistance Center will be closed starting today.
Andrea Carlstrom, director of Chaffee County public and environmental health, wrote an email earlier announcing the American Red Cross evacuation center at the Scout Hut will continue to serve breakfast lunch and dinner; however, the disaster assistance center will be closed starting today.
There will be an evacuee briefing meeting and free dinner for evacuees at 5 p.m. today at the Fun Street Arcade, 243 F St.
Sheriff John Spezze and the Type 1 fire team representatives will be present to give an update on the fire conditions and outlook and the current evacuation situation.
Moonlight Pizza, Sweetie’s, Anytime Fitness, and Little Cambodia will be donating food.
This event is for anyone who was and is currently evacuated. Resources will be available at this evening’s event as well as an opportunity for evacuees to get re-entry credentials.
