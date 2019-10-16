The KHEN board of directors and Fall Fund Drive Committee announced that because of the Decker Fire, they have postponed the community radio station’s fall fund drive.
Instead, according to a press release, KHEN will focus on producing special Decker Fire updates and in-depth programming during the remaining weeks in October.
“We hope that telling the stories of the fire and the overwhelming community response will begin the healing process for our community, even as our firefighters remain vigilant in efforts to contain the fire while flare-ups and evacuation status changes continue,” KHEN officials said in the release.
The KHEN Fall Fund Drive will begin Oct. 28, following the KHEN Halloween Party on Oct. 26. The station’s three-day intensive drive programming is rescheduled for Nov. 6, 7 and 8.
