Approximately 80 guests turned out Dec. 20 for the second annual free Senior Christmas Party at the Salida Elks Lodge.
The dinner was funded by the Elks National Foundation and prepared by Mark and Ginny Gorman, Buena Vista, with Elks members and other volunteers helping with the project.
The menu included chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls, dessert and beverages, with choices offered for those with dietary restrictions.
“Uncle Ed” Alloy was master of ceremonies. Guests played bingo before dinner, and afterwards each guest received a gift and a $10 Walmart gift card.
Guests P.J. Harrington and Sue DeLuca said the dinner was very good, and Harrington added, “It is so kind of the Elks to do this for the seniors. It’s a nice night out.”
Stacy and Dave Van Nattan dressed in holiday attire and drove up from Coaldale for the party which they said was “very nice.”
Salida Elks Exalted Ruler Valerie Hasselbrink said, “I really appreciate that our members are able to come up with ideas like this to serve the community more. Mark and Ginny Gorman, who volunteer to cook and serve the dinner, are new members to Salida Elks but not to the Elks in general. We’re proud to have members whose heart is for serving the community.”
Ginny Gorman thanked the guests for coming and said the party and gifts were all a part of the Elks National Foundation grant.
“We plan to do it again next year,” she said.
