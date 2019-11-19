Morgan Young is the new Colorado State University Extension agent in Chaffee County, and as a sixth-generation cattle rancher, she brings a lot of experience to the position.
Young said she grew up in Fruita, where she was involved in 4-H and played softball, before earning her bachelor’s degree in animal science and her master’s in agricultural communication and media from West Texas University. She wrote her master’s thesis on the Beef Quality Assurance program.
After college she interned with the Mesa County 4-H program.
“At first I thought it was just a job, but then I realized that I wanted to work with the 4-H program and show kids what I loved growing up,” Young said.
“When the job became available here in Chaffee County, it all fell into place. I’ve been here less than three weeks, but so far I really love it here. I’m still learning where all the good places to eat are and meeting lots of great people.”
Besides running the 4-H youth development program, Young will be working with the Family Consumer Science program, which includes cottage food producers selling agricultural items on a small scale, like honey or eggs.
“About 90 percent of my time will be with 4-H, overseeing all of the workings with the clubs,” Young said. “For the Family Consumer Science program, I’ll be offering some food safety courses for both youth and adults.”
Young said she would like to encourage the 4-H program to consider doing some entrepreneurial projects and selling their products. She also wants to teach about the different quality assurance programs that exist.
“I want them to have all the tools they need for the future,” Young said.
When she isn’t working, Young said she’s a country girl at heart and loves being outdoors.
She likes working with cattle, snow and water skiing, spending time with her family and working with her dog, who she is training to be a cattle dog.
She said she is also looking at doing some one-on-one softball coaching and loves doing other volunteer work.
