Diane Patten waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday on charges stemming from a July 2 incident that resulted in the deaths of two motorcyclists on Monarch Pass.
Charges against Patten from the deaths of Travis and Linda York of Indiana include two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of careless driving, driving under restraint and illegal use, consumption or possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Her car allegedly struck the couple’s motorcycle head-on near the summit of Monarch Pass.
During the initial investigation, Patten admitted to law enforcement that she had consumed alcohol and marijuana earlier in the day.
Travis York was declared dead at the scene, and Linda York died later after being transported to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs.
Patten was also injured in the wreck, receiving a fractured hip.
The preliminary hearing set for Friday was waived after Deputy District Attorney Brian Andris presented a plea offer to the defense.
Patten now has 60 days to consider the offer and will next appear in court at 2:30 p.m. March 18 for an entry of plea or to set a trial.
