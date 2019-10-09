Decker Fire officials reported that firefighters do not need housing, even with the cold weather expected for Thursday and Friday.
In a report issued Tuesday afternoon firefighting officials wrote:
“We just wanted to clarify: the firefighters do not need housing.
“There is some very cold weather on the way, and we have an incredible team of logistical support that has been planning for this weather event for several days.”
Firefighters will have warm places to sleep, heaters and equipment to dry their clothes at the Incident Command Post.
“The Chaffee County Fairgrounds has been a great partner for us.
“We do, however appreciate the community support and intention to help wherever needed.
“You are a pretty awesome bunch!”
