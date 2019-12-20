The chance of Salida having a white Christmas in 2019 is looking up but is not guaranteed, according to the National Weather Service.
Mark Wankowski, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said Salida will have a 30 percent chance of rain and/or snow Tuesday afternoon continuing into Christmas morning. Forecasters are currently undecided on whether the storm will begin in the afternoon or at night and how long it will last.
The remainder of Chaffee County is seeing similar statistics.
The National Weather Service defines a “white Christmas” as having greater than a half inch of snow falling on Dec. 25 with at least 1 inch of snow on the ground.
Wankowski said drivers traveling west on Christmas Eve should keep an eye out for any winter weather advisories. He said Thursday and Friday after Christmas will experience unsettled weather patterns. The term unsettled describes an atmosphere susceptible to precipitation.
Christmas Eve is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Christmas Day is forecast to be partly sunny with a high of 38. Both days are expected to experience western winds of 5 to 10 mph.
Wankowski said there will not be a lot of precipitation on the Continental Divide. The eastern portion of the Sawatch Range could see some snow accumulation.
Residents of southeastern Colorado are unlikely to experience a white Christmas.
The latest forecasts from the National Weather Service can be found at forecast.weather.gov.
